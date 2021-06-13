Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

