Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,342. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of SILK opened at $47.27 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

