Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $38.00 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

