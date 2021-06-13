Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA opened at $24.31 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

