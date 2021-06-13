Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Coda Octopus Group worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODA opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.98%.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

