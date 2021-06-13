Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $20.67 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

