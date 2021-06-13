Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of PGT Innovations worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.