Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,180 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.