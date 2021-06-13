Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,613 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 82.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in eXp World were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,936,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,166,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,500 shares of company stock worth $22,461,550. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $35.79 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

