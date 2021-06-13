Rhumbline Advisers Buys 892 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

