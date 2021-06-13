Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Surgalign by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

