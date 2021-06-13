Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XERS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

