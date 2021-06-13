Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

