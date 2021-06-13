Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

APD stock opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

