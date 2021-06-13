Head-To-Head Contrast: KE (BEKE) versus Its Peers

KE (NYSE: BEKE) is one of 19 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KE to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KE and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion $425.68 million 324.20 KE Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -23.12

KE has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. KE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares KE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A KE Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 2 8 0 2.80 KE Competitors 113 493 591 18 2.42

KE currently has a consensus target price of $68.12, suggesting a potential upside of 40.07%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 5.39%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than its rivals.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

