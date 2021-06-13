Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

MCF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $909.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

