Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $92.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

