Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96.

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.73. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

