Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 777,195 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

