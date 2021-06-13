Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

