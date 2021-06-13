Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

TEN stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,895,762 shares of company stock valued at $80,868,231. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

