KeyCorp Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $65.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.05.

COP opened at $59.97 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

