The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XONE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.