Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 427,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 101,968 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ORC opened at $5.58 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $526.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

