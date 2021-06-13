Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth $928,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 26.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Orange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

