MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.21 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,294. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.