Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Shares Down 1.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 4,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

