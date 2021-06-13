SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,040,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 156,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.