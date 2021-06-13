Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.30. Approximately 47,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 104,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.15.

TOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

