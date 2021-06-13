Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Shares Up 11.8%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 11,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 4,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

Investec Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

