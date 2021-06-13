SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.49

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 3225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

