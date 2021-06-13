Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.59 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

