Raymond James Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $82.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 244,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

