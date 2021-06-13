U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLCA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $823.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 450,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

