Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Delek US by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.