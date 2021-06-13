Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

KDNY stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $747.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

