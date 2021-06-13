Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

