Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,085 shares of company stock worth $2,353,208 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

