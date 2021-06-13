Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,283. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

