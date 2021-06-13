Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Positive by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.57.

TWTR stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

