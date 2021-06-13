Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $90.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

