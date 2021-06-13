CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.80 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

