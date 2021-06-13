Short Interest in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Increases By 473.8%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, an increase of 473.8% from the May 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.12 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBDR. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.