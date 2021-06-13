Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

