Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,064 shares of company stock valued at $339,965. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

