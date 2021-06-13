Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $17,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,137 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,071. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.