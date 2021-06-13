The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $2,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOXX opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

