The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

