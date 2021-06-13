The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $211,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $248.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.74.

