The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $231,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 24.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dropbox by 100.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 45,053 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dropbox by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,825 shares of company stock worth $1,669,749 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

